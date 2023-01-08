 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenneth F. Koehnke

Kenneth F. Koehnke

BURLINGTON - Kenneth F. Koehnke, 83, of Burlington, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, January 5th.

After high school Ken served in the U.S. Navy, stationed at Norfolk, VA on the U.S.S. Shenandoah. After the Navy he worked with his good friend Ralph Garland at Garland Concrete. Ken was employed at American Motors and then Chrysler Corporation in Kenosha for 40 years, retiring in 2000.

Funeral Services will take place at NOON on Saturday January 14, 2023 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burlington. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at CHURCH on Saturday January 14, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Burlington Cemetery.

