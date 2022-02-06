Kenneth G. Carpentier

1948 — 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Kenneth G. Carpentier, 73 years old, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at his home.

He was born May 21, 1948, in Keshena, WI the son of the late Kenneth and Renee (Wishecoby) Carpentier. He married Phyllis Farmer in 1973 in Chicago.

Kenneth was employed as a Material Handler at Tempel Steel in Chicago, IL before retiring after 35 years. He enjoyed watching Cowboy and Indian movies which inspired his love for cowboy hats. Wherever Kenneth went you could always recognize him by his cowboy hat. He cherished time spent with his family, who will miss him dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Keith J. Carpentier and stepmother, Violet Carpentier.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Phyllis; his daughter, Beverly (Craig) Hofer; siblings: Janet Carpentier, Laura Carpentier, Doreen Carpentier, and Lance Carpentier; grandsons: Keith G. Carpentier, Andrew J. Kromm, and Paul J. Hofer; and his beloved cat, Bella. Kenneth is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Services for Kenneth were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

