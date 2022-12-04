May 18, 1935—Nov. 14, 2022

INVERNESS, FL—Kenneth George Krebs, age 87, Inverness, FL passed away November 14, 2022 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. Kenneth was born in Kenosha, WI on May 18, 1935 to the late Bernard V. Krebs and Greta (Nett) Krebs. Greta died at an early age and was raised by Bertha Nett. He moved to Florida in 1996 from Kenosha.

He graduated from Bradford High School in Kenosha and enlisted in the Army in 1954 to 1958. He received the Korean Campaign Ribbon and the United Nations ribbon. Kenneth then served in the National Guard from 1961 until 1966.

He retired after 29 years as a Quality Control Supervisor, working for AMC/Chrysler. He was a Life Member of VFW Post 8637 in Eagle River, Polish Legion of American Vets in Kenosha and Unity Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include three sons: James (Tessie) Krebs, Kenosha, WI, Kenneth C. Krebs, Kenosha, WI, and George Krebs, Milwaukee, WI; his mother, Bertha, Kenosha, WI; one brother, Bernard “Butch” Krebs, Kenosha, WI, and sister, Janice Diestler, Beverly Hills, FL; seven grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Fusae Krebs (8/27/2012) and his sister, Greta (Krebs) Erickson; sister in law Pamela Krebs, brothers in law Charles Erickson and Robert Diestler.