Kenneth J. Lehman

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Kenneth J. Lehman, age 93, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully at his home on August 16, 2022.

Cherished husband of the late Priscilla. Loving father of: John Vincent Lehman, James P. (Kathleen) Lehman DDS, and the late Jeffrey and Jay Lehman.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7300-39th Ave. A visitation for Ken will take place on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private interment will take place in St. George Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remebrances to the UW Madison Veterinary Clinic, 2015 Linden Dr., Madison, WI 53706 or St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 would be appreciated.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, August 28, 2022 edition of the Kenosha News.

