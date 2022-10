PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Kenneth Jennings, 77, of Pleasant Prairie passed away October 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial gathering and Celebration of his Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501 3rd Ave.

Please see the funeral homes website for a full obituary.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

(262) 653-0667