1949—2023

KENOSHA—Kenneth “Ken” A. Pflugrad, 73, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Ken was born on August 27, 1949 to the late George and Helen (Kazell) Pflugrad. He was educated in Kenosha schools, graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School. He also attended Carthage College.

On September 11, 1971 he married Linda Spence in Kenosha. Starting in 1979, Ken and Linda began their long relationship with their beloved wirehair fox terrier dogs, beginning with Shiloh, then Lacey, Johnny, and their current dog, 14-month-old Piper.

Ken worked as a machinist for Snap-On Tools, retiring in 2004. Beginning in the 1970’s, Ken was a valued member of two of the most well-known and successful softball teams in Kenosha – Tirabassi’s and Finney’s. As a result, in 2016, Ken was inducted into the Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame. In addition to playing softball, Ken was a faithful Cubs fan, enjoyed bowling, including a 300 game, and was an avid golfer, landing a hole-in-one!

Ken is survived by his wife Linda, his brother George Pflugrad and his wife Jeanie, his niece Ami Jackisch, her husband Barry Jackisch, their son Thomas, and Ken’s nephew Michael Pflugrad and his wife Giselle. Ken is also survived by his dear aunt Betty Solum.

A Celebration of Life for Ken will be held on Friday, February 24th at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

