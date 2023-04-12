FONTANA - Kenneth "Ken" R. Oliak, 82, of Fontana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Road, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Shriners Children's Hospital or Lakeland Animal Shelter.