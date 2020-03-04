Kenneth “"Ken"” Rosmann

1941-2020

Ken was born in Kenosha January 7, 1941 to the late Leo & Helen (Skendziel) Rosmann. He attended Kenosha schools. In October 1960, he married Judith Fabian. She preceded him in death March 1,1965. On November 24, 1966, Ken married Joan Nielson. She preceded him in death August 24, 1997. In Ken's early life he was employed in the family business, Rosmann Bros Excavating. He worked for many years at Quaker Industries. In August 1985, he and Joan opened Joan & Ken's Country Inn.