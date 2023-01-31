Dec. 19, 1967—Jan. 24, 2023

GURNEE, IL—Kenneth “Kenny” Nyara, age 55, of Gurnee, IL, passed away on January 24, 2023 in Downers Grove, IL. Kenny was born on December 19, 1967 in Kenosha WI to Fred Nyara and Sandi Thomas.

He worked for many years as a Union Electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 150. Ken enjoyed snowmobile riding, fishing, hunting, gardening and was a huge NACAR fan. His favorite hobby was spending time with his family.

Ken will be dearly missed by his wife of 36 years Karen (Neofotistos) Nyara; daughters: Amber (George) Rouson and Vicky (Trevor) Hubbs; granddaughters: Grace, Maeve and Mara; father, Fred (Barb) Nyara; mother, Sandi Thomas; sisters: Dawn (Mike) Gross, Theresa (Craig) Morse; and brother, Michael Nyara. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family members, especially his “cousin-in-law” Jeff.

All of Ken’s in-laws thought the world of him and will miss him greatly. Ken truly enjoyed life and always had great stories to tell about his many friends and their adventures.

Ken is preceded in death by his son, Dexter, grandson, George “Bubs” Rouson, Jr., maternal grandparents: Ethel and Adelmo, paternal grandparents: Joseph and Veronica and step-father Danny Thomas.

Funeral services for Ken will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Road, Gurnee, IL. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Private family gathering will follow the service. May God grant Ken eternal rest.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials to: Lake County Children’s Advocacy Center of Lake County, Illinois at www.friendsoflccac.org.