Kenneth L. Proulx

July 8, 1924 - Dec. 1, 2019

Kenneth L. Proulx, 95, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 1, 2019.

The oldest child of Lawrence and Mabel (DuCharme) Proulx, he was born on July 8, 1924 in Prairie du Chien, WI. He traveled with his parents in a motorcycle and side car to Kenosha at the age of 2. His parents would go on to have 2 daughters and another son who would reside in Kenosha the rest of their lives.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

His primary education was in Kenosha. At age 12 he returned to Prairie du Chien to work on his maternal grandparents farm and continue his education in a one room school house. He started his first paying job there stoking the school room stove and clearing the walk before the school day started. He often remarked those days were the happiest of his life.

He returned to Kenosha and worked at American Brass before enlisting to fight in World War II. He was a Navy veteran and served 3 years at Pearl Harbor.

He worked for 24 years at American Motors and retired in 1984. He was a member of U.A.W. Local 72 and a life member of the Freedom From Religion Foundation. The addition of a copula room to the FFRF building in Madison, WI was named after him.