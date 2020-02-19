1931—2020

Kenneth R. Stettner, age 88, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

He was born on October 13, 1931, he was the son of the late Albert and Anna (Dorow) Stettner. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On March 27, 1962 in Kenosha, he was united in marriage to Delorse Celebre.

Kenneth, a Corporal in the U.S. Army served in Korea from 1952 to 1953 and received two bronze battle stars as well as a Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Kenneth was employed by Simmons Company from 1950 to 1958 and then with Snap-On-Tools in the Shipping Department and as a Director of International Operations until his retirement. He enjoyed spending his time bowling, golfing, playing baseball, woodworking and going on casino trips.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge 286 and loved spending quality time at their home in Green Lake, WI.

