Oct. 1, 1958—Aug. 25, 2022

FRANKLIN—Kenneth Robert Kottra, Sr., 63, born October 1, 1958 most recently of Franklin, WI, passed away on August 25, 2022 after a long illness. On his final day he was with his loving wife and surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

Ken, a native of Chicago, IL, was one of six sons and four daughters born to Charles Kottra and Rita (Krause). As a teen he was active in Boy Scouts.

Ken attended Immaculate Heart of Mary and Lane Technical High School in Chicago where he studied printing, his profession for the next 40 years. In his spare time, he loved being Papa to all his grandchildren. In his later years he grew to love bee keeping and harvesting honey.

In his teens he met Mary (Dugan) through Explorer Scouting, they fell in love and were married for the next 43 years. Ken was an avid carpenter and he and Mary loved to work on projects around the house together. He was the family’s soup maker and planted a garden every year. Most recently Ken and Mary were on a regular quest for the best pies in the area. He was a kind and loving father to their daughters Malissa, Jena, Kara and son Ken.

The family will hold a memorial for Ken.

The memorial service will be held in early October. For information please email KennethKottraMemorial@gmail.com.