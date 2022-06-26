Kenneth Steven Pearson

Steven Pearson, 74 years old, of Wilmot, WI, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born May 30, 1948, to the late George and Claire (Bielak) Pearson in Chicago, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. For additional information, please call