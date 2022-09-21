Kermit M. Hovey Sr.

1933-2022

KENOSHA - Kermit M. Hovey Sr., 89, of Kenosha passed away on September 10, 2022.

Kermit was born on May 27, 1933, in Britt, Iowa, the son of the late Kalmer and Ollie (Moss) Hovey. He was educated in the schools of Iowa and Wisconsin. Kermit married Dorothy Unwin, his beloved and loving wife of 63 years, on June 18, 1955, in Kenosha.

After occupations as a full-service gas station owner/operator and a transit bus driver he started as a press operator at White Welding/Powerbrace. Thirty years later he retired from there as a Quality Control Inspector. Always a resourceful jack-of-all-trades, he gardened, woodworked, roofed, paved, and repaired nearly anything - from cars to tvs. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his children: Kermit (Diana) Hovey Jr. of Middleton, Stephen (Melanie) Hovey of Kenosha, Timothy (Jean) Hovey of Waukesha, Ruth (Doug) Gaul of Hutto, TX, Carol Hovey of Kenosha, Andrew (Margaret) Hovey of Albany, OR; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren plus 1 on the way. Kermit was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; brothers: Emmett and Perry Smith; sisters: Yvonne Hanna, Ann Zingsheim, Maxine Wasser, Karen Lemke; plus nephews: David and Terry Hanna and Perry Smith.

A visitation will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m. September 26 with funeral services to follow at Noon, interment at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, and luncheon afterwards.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943