Nov. 6, 1950—May 8, 2022

KENOSHA—Kerry William Poltrock, age 71, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Kenosha Hospital surrounded by his family in peace.

Born on November 6, 1950 in Kenosha, he was the son of Gerald and Dorothy (Rolbiecki) Poltrock. He grew up attending local schools and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

On August 21, 1976, he was united in marriage to Sandra Kay Brown at St. Mark’s Catholic Church spending 45 years together.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Kenosha Ultralight club, Kenosha Area Business Alliance, and St. Jude league. He supported the Kenosha Achievement Center, scout leaders rescue squad, and served as parish council president.

Kerry was a boy scout and served the church. He was an athlete playing football and wrestling. A notable accomplishment was earning the Wisconsin state heavy weight wresting championship for St. Joe’s his senior year. He enjoyed talking about his participation in the stage crew for high school theater.

After attending the University of Wisconsin Whitewater Kerry was employed as a long shoreman at the Kenosha Docks. Kerry was a great entrepreneur. He started his early career owning Schmitt Brothers Tavern and then Hungry Head Sandwich shop for over 45 years with multiple locations.

In addition to the restaurant, he was employed by the Peter Pirsch Company in Kenosha delivering fire apparatus. He was the Midwest ambulance dealer for National Ambulance builders out of Orlando, Florida. Kerry was tasked to complete the final Peter Pirsch pumper out of the production plant. He then started North Central Fire Apparatus selling the ambulances and began refurbishing Pirsch Fire apparatus for municipalities across the nation. During this time, he never stopped his business-like mind and opened a second restaurant called Fire House Ribs in addition to North Central and Hungry Head. This led to many life-long friends across the country and at home.

He retired from work and shifted to family life with his wife, sons, and grandchildren.

Kerry enjoyed the outdoors, road trips, and music. He had a great voice for radio. He liked to work in the yard with interests in meteorology and genealogy. Kerry loved passing his knowledge and experiences to his sons, and grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra; his father, Gerald Poltrock; his children, Kerry William Poltrock II, David Michael Poltrock and Scott Andrew (Kathy) Poltrock; his grandchildren, Matthew Barrett, Alexander Barrett, Scott Andrew Poltrock II, Patrick Joseph Poltrock, Trinity Hailey Poltrock, Kristine Mari Poltrock, Owen Michael Poltrock, Maci Grace Poltrock and Amelia Joy Poltrock; his siblings, Margot (Steve) Poltrock Workman, Allison (Leeland) Poltrock Fulmer, Amy Poltrock, John (Colleen) Poltrock, James (Missy) Poltrock and Gerald (Jody) Poltrock.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Ann (Rolbiecki) Poltrock.

Funeral services honoring Kerry’s life will be held at on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 39th Ave. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Kerry will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to Kenosha Firefighter’s CARE www.kenoshafirefighterscare.org would be appreciated.

