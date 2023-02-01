 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ketih A. Roberts

Ketih A. Roberts

1954-2023

KENOSHA—Keith Roberts, 68, of Kenosha passed away on January 6, 2023, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Keith was born on July 9, 1954, in Kenosha to Jean Girton. Keith dedicated his life to working as a drug and alcohol counselor for many years. He loved lighthouses and found great peace in being lakeside by the Kenosha Harbor, or at Frank’s Diner for a cup of coffee. His hobbies included watching the waves roll in at the lake, listening to smooth jazz, reading the newspaper, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers.

Left to remember him are his wife, Bonnie Roberts of Kenosha; his daughters: Corianne (Phillip) Blotevogel of MO, Jennifer Roberts of Kenosha; his sister, Sandra Roberts of Racine; his brother, Timothy Roberts of AR; as well as five beautiful grandchildren. Keith was preceded in death by his mom, and sister, Debra Clicker.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM at Green Ridge Cemetery.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com

