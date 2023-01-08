Kevin A. Keiser

Jan. 8, 1979 - Jan. 3, 2023

MEDFORD - Kevin A. Keiser, 43, of Medford (previously of Rib Lake), passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his home under the care of St. Croix Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

Kevin was born on January 8, 1979 in Racine, WI to Randy and Sandy (Matus) Keiser. He grew up in Salem, WI and graduated from Westosha Central High School, Class of 1997. He currently worked at Multitek, Inc. in Prentice, WI as a Business Operations Manager. On November 5, 2022, he married Tanya Kauer (Fuchs) at their home.

Kevin was an avid Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and spending time with his sons and family.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Tanya Keiser; parents, Randy and Sandy (Matus) Keiser of Rib Lake; brother, Jeff (Kasey Foster) Keiser of Ogema; sons: Trinity Keiser of Kenosha, Ashton Keiser of Eau Claire, Ethan Keiser of Medford; niece, Layla Keiser; and Kasey Foster's daughter, Noelle Foster; stepson, Chandler (Taylor Popke) Kauer of Rib Lake; and granddaughter, Clementine Kauer.

Kevin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents and a cousin.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. January 14, 2023 at Zondlo's Bar and Ballroom in Rib Lake, WI.

Hemer-Pickerign Funeral & Cremation Services of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family.