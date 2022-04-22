 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kevin J. Kohlmeier

  • 0

Jan. 4, 1968—Apr. 4, 2022

Kevin J. Kohlmeier passed away under hospice care after a three year battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Thomas; his step children: Mesha Allen and Darren Thomas; two grandchildren: JaNyla and NaYla; parents: Kenneth and Sandra Kohlmeier; brother, Keith Kohlmeier; sister, Kirsten Kohlmeier; and many nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

He was Regional Vice President of Diamond Back Diamond Tools, Inc. having received certificates from Fox Valley Technical College and Milwaukee College of Business. He was assistant pastor of All Faith Solid Foundation Non Denominational Church. His favorite past time was fishing as often as possible.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Most agree moms are the hardest working people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert