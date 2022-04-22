Kevin J. Kohlmeier

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Thomas; his step children: Mesha Allen and Darren Thomas; two grandchildren: JaNyla and NaYla; parents: Kenneth and Sandra Kohlmeier; brother, Keith Kohlmeier; sister, Kirsten Kohlmeier; and many nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

He was Regional Vice President of Diamond Back Diamond Tools, Inc. having received certificates from Fox Valley Technical College and Milwaukee College of Business. He was assistant pastor of All Faith Solid Foundation Non Denominational Church. His favorite past time was fishing as often as possible.