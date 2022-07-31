May 9, 1960—July 22, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Kevin Keski, age 62, of Pleasant Prairie, formerly of Waukegan passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center. Kevin was born on May 9, 1960 in Wakefield, MI to Carl and Senia (Sironen) Keski. He moved to Waukegan when he was five years old and attended local schools.

Kevin married Mary Ann Ringler on June 15, 1991 in Waukegan. The couple spent most of their lives in Waukegan until 10 years ago when they moved to Pleasant Prairie.

Kevin worked for Ted’s Log Cabin and most recently with PDQ. He had a great memory which played into his love of baseball and trivia.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Brodsy and two sisters, Karen Kohler and Cathy Grams.

Kevin is survived by, his wife, Mary Ann Keski; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Kevin will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Kemper Center–Founder’s Hall, 6501- 3rd Avenue. A visitation will be at Kemper on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Kevin will be laid to rest in Wakefield, MI at a later date.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 554-6533