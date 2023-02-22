1958—2023

MILWAUKEE—Kim Marie Bell, 64, formerly of Kenosha, late of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 12, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on September 30, 1958 to Amy P. Pfalzgraf and Walter Fincke in Fond du Lac, WI. She graduated from Gwinn High School in Gwinn, MI and attended Gateway College in Kenosha.

Kim was previously married to Michael M. Bell and had three children together.

Kim owned and operated Clean as a Bell for many years cleaning residential homes and commercial companies.

Kim was involved in Eckankar a spiritual religion of the light and sound of God.

Kim was an avid/die-hard Packer’s fan and a Milwaukee Admiral’s fan, enjoyed going to concerts, going to Upper Michigan and cooking. Kim was a strong, independent woman, living life to the fullest. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally and was their best friend and biggest cheerleader.

Kim is survived by her daughter Shantae Bell and Sondra (Will Lizardo) Bell-Parra, her mother Amy Mitchell, her granddaughters Alexis Esperanza Parra and Mia Michaels Parra, her siblings Sandy (Dave) Luth, Amy Jo Kivioja, Edward Mitchell, Walter Fincke Jr., Kenneth (Teresa) Fincke and Ginny Brandt Fairbank. She is also survived by her former husband Michael M. (Susan) Bell and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her father Walter Fincke, her son Michael E. Bell, her stepfather Jim Mitchell and a brother Dennis Fincke.

Sharing of Memories for Kim will be held on Friday, February 24th at 4:00 p.m. at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. The family wishes everyone to wear bright and colorful clothes to celebrate her life.

