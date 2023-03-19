Kirsten D. McVey

Aug. 11, 1939 - March 16, 2023

KENOSHA - Kirsten D. McVey, 83, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

She was born in Arhus, Denmark on August 11, 1939, to the late Gunnar and Erna Ditlev.

On November 3, 1962, she married Paul L. McVey in Oxford, England. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2016.

Kirsten was a devoted member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church and served as a loving mentor as part of the KABA program. Her work as an LPN in nursing homes and in-home hospice care reflected her desire to be of service to those in need.

Kirsten was an active member of the Danish Sisterhood and of Kenosha's Four Seasons Garden Club, and enjoyed gardening, reading, hiking, book club, and the outdoors.

Kirsten is survived by her children: Anne Mitchell, Matthew McVey and Lisa McVey; her grandchildren: Micheal, Amanda, Hope, Storm, Jesse, Sophia, and Cassidy; her great-grandchildren: Kylie, Kennedy, Ambriel, Rowan, and Bjorn; and her loving sister, Hanne Dall.

She is preceded in death by her son, Michael, and her brother, Thomas.

A Memorial Visitation for Kirsten will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kemper Center (6501 - 3rd Ave). A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church (5900 – 7th Ave).

