Kristine "Kris" Zeller

July 1, 1962—Aug. 25, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Kristine “Kris” Annetta Zeller, age 60, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, surrounded with the love of family, at Aurora Mount Pleasant Hospital on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Kristine was born in Clarion, IA, on July 1, 1962, to Don Garrett and Janet Sue (nee: Elliott) Kramersmeier. She was a 1980 graduate of Eagle Grove High School and went on to attend Iowa Central. On February 17, 1990, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Newton, IA, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Joel Gerard Zeller.

Kris was a proud and well-respected educational assistant at Gifford School. She enjoyed Diamond Gemstone Art, cooking, Iowa Hawkeyes, Milwaukee Brewers, was quite the decorator, Ipad game player, and was forever spoiling her cats and dogs. Above all, she loved and cherished spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her loving husband, Joel; son, Jes (Jodi Reed) Willwerth; daughter, Macy Zeller; grandchildren: Jersey Lynn Willwerth and Ashlyn Kristine Willwerth; father and step-mother, Don and Connie Garrett; step-father, Del Kramersmeier; sisters: Sandra (John) McGrath, Kristi Kramersmeier, Julie Kramersmeier and Melissa (Larry) Robinson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mary (Chuck) Barnes, Betty (Don) Hoffman, Bob (Lyn) Zeller, Julie Hoffman, Carol Zeller, Mark (Janice) Zeller, Ted (Theresa) Zeller, Janet (Jim) McCarthy, Jean (Scot) Hanna, Steve (Lorri) Zeller and Darryl Cochran; cat, Chiata; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kris was preceded in death by her mother, Janet Sue Kramersmeier; sister, Sheila Cochran; and brother-in-law, Dean Zeller.

Services celebrating Kris’ life will be held in New Life Lutheran Church—Somers Campus (1520 Green Bay Rd. Kenosha, WI 53144) on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Rev. David Pagel officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00—6:00 PM and in the church on Tuesday from 9:00 – 10:00. Memorials to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Aurora Medical Center and to Dr. Nick Pryomski for the compassionate care and support given in Kris’ time of need. May God bless all of you!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000