Kristine M. England

Feb. 10, 1970 - Dec. 8, 2022

Kristine M. England, 52, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on February 10, 1970 to Edward P. and Dianne (Barnes) England in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Reuther High School.

Kristine loved spending time and traveling with her family.

Kristine is survived by her children: Zachary (Kristen) Lamb, Austin P. (Brandi) Lamb and Savannah Lamb; her mother, Dianne Hegewald; her life partner, Bill McFadden; her grandchildren: Aubrey Lamb, Joshua Lamb and Kylie Lamb and her brothers: Glen (Lisa) England and David (Brenda Kutz) England. She is also survived by a special nephew, Nathan England and a special aunt, Patti McCabe along with several other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Edward and her stepfather Vern Hegewald.

As per Kristine's request there will be no funeral service but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.