KENOSHA—Kristine Schmidt, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at The Bay at Waters Edge in Kenosha.

Memorial services honoring Kris’s life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.