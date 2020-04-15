Kurt W. Elfers, 60 years old, lifelong resident of Silver Lake, WI passed away suddenly early Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. He was born August 8, 1959 in Waukegan, IL, the son of the late William B. and Elizabeth A. (nèe Gregory) Elfers. On November 12, 1983, Kurt married Kathleen Ann Roberts in Waukegan, IL. He began his current career in 1986 with what is now AVI Systems, Inc. as a software programmer and design engineer and has long been recognized as an expert in his field. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Paddock Lake. He also served 10 years as an EMT/first responder for the Silver Lake Rescue Squad.