Lance Jung

May 2, 1958 - Feb. 27, 2023

KENOSHA - Lance Jung, age 64, a resident of Kenosha, passed from this life to be reunited with his beloved wife, Sheila on Monday, February 27, 2023, at his residence. Born on May 2, 1958, in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Warren and Hedy (Kohlegger) Jung.

Educated in the schools of Kenosha, he entered the U.S. Army shortly thereafter. After being honorably discharged from the Army, his adventurous spirit took him to work in the oil pipeline fields of Wyoming, to underwater construction in Florida, to park service in Wisconsin's northernmost forests, eventually returning to Kenosha.

In 1983 he met his future wife, Sheila; they married in Seattle, WA in 1984. Lance's many interests ranged from classical music to riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle throughout the country.

Lance is survived by his three sisters: Brigitte (Rick) Jorgensen, Robin (Todd) Ingrouille, and Renee (Jim) Greco. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews; and two great-grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila (Walsh) Jung, and his parents.

Burial with full military honors for Lance will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

