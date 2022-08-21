March 26, 1943—August 19, 2022

KENOSHA—Larry E. Steagall, 79, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, August 19, 2022, at his son’s residence.

He was born on March 26, 1943, to the late Joseph E. and Jacqueline F. (Sharp) Steagall in Crandon, WI. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On June 15, 1963, he married Gayle Barnett in Kenosha. They later divorced. On June 7, 1984, he married Patricia Kerkman in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2021.

Larry worked at AMC/Chrysler for over 25 years and was a member of Local UAW #72.

Larry enjoyed stock and sprint car racing and drove race cars for many years. He enjoyed singing country music, restoring cars and was an avid gun collector.

Larry is survived by his children: Larry (Chantel) Steagall II of Pleasant Prairie, Dawn (David) Christensen of Kenosha and Trisha (Dan) Shepherd of Kenosha; his grandchildren: Amanda (Steven) Kingfisher, Ashleigh (Louis) Parker, Justen Shepherd, Ian Christensen, Jordan (Emily Loewen) Christensen, Emma (Howie) Lord, Riley (Hope) Christensen, Damion (Emily Pena) Shepherd and Larry Steagall III; his great-grandchildren: Haileigh, Will, Laylah and Elliot; his former wife, Gayle Shepherd; a brother, David (Becky) Steagall; and his sisters: Jacqueline Parrett and Cindy (Steve) Haukedahl. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Jake.

He is preceded in death by four infant sons: Timothy Mark, Paul Eugene, Gregory Allen and Michael Vernon; and a brother, Jim Steagall.

Funeral Services for Larry will be held on Tuesday, August 23, at 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

