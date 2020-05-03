Larry Edward Mattioda

1947 - 2020

Larry Edward Mattioda, 72, passed away peacefully at home Sunday March 15th 2020 from complications directly related to Mesothelioma. Born in Kenosha on October 12, 1947 to John and Irene Mattioda, Larry spent his life walking the fine line and living life to its fullest. Less than two weeks after his 19th birthday, Larry answered the call to duty and joined the ranks of the United States Army to fight the battle in Vietnam as a Single Rotor Turbine Helicopter Mechanic receiving his initial training at Fort Rucker, Alabama. While deployed to the Republic of Vietnam from July 1967 to January 1968, Larry was assigned to the 281st Assault Helicopter Company under the 5th Special Forces Group in Nha Trang. The 281st was the first helicopter company to support the Special Forces and nicknamed the “Intruders”. Larry was awarded six Air Medals for meritorious service while performing the duties of a Huey helicopter crew chief and door gunner. A second tour of Vietnam from February 1969 through July 1969 found Larry assigned to the 61st Assault Helicopter Company nicknamed “Lucky Star” as a crew chief. Upon his return to the states in July of 1969, Larry was honorably discharged from the U. S. Army at Fort Lewis, Washington and returned to Kenosha. His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Star (6 campaigns), the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with 1960 device and the Air Medal with silver oak leaf (6th award) and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation.