February 28, 1950—February 8, 2020

Larry R. Pfeiffer, age 69, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Brookside Care Center surrounded by his family. Larry was born on February 28, 1950 in Kenosha to Raphael and Eleanor (Schappert) Pfeiffer. He attended schools in Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School in 1968. Larry went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in his adulthood from Marian College in Fond du Lac Wisconsin. Larry worked as a quality control engineer for Mercury Marine, Kohler Engines, Giddings and Lewis and Enerpac Company. He was an active member of First Christian Church, where he married Kathleen Letsom (Hill) on June 21, 2014.

Larry dedicated his life to serving the community and supporting others. For 20 years, Larry was involved with the Mason’s as a Shrine Clown. He was active in the Kenosha Shriners, Milwaukee Tripoli and Zor Madison Shriners. As a Shrine Clown, Larry took pride in participating in numerous circuses in Madison, Green Bay and Milwaukee as well as parades throughout the state of Wisconsin. He also proudly drove many children to the Chicago Shrine Hospital on behalf of the organization. He facilitated the 12-Step Bible Life Recovery Program at First Christian Church. He volunteered working at Racine RAACO and ran a weekly support group at the men’s Racine Correctional Institute.