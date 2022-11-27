July 16, 1950—Nov. 22, 2022

ALPHA, MI—Larry R. Richter, age 72, of Alpha, MI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

He was born on July 16, 1950, in Waukegan, IL, the son of the late Herman and Betty (McAlister) Richter. Larry married Panzy “Faye” Swim on August 13, 1983. She preceded him in death on March 18, 2017.

He was employed as an autobody mechanic before retiring. Larry enjoyed model trains, collecting and working on antique cars, fishing and spending time with his dog, Rocky. He was very helpful to the people in Alpha and was always willing to lend a hand when needed.

Larry is survived by his daughters: Lisa Richter of Oconomowoc, WI, Linda (Harry) Rasmussen of Iron River, MI, and Barbara (Tom) Bush of Kenosha, WI; sons: Lee Williams and Malcolm Williams of Kenosha, WI; brother, Timothy Smith of Kenosha, WI; sister, Deanna Richter of Kenosha, WI; grandchildren: Rylie, Joseph, Katrina, Heather, David, Wendi, Michael, Jason, Angela, Shannon, and Amber; several great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River, or to the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River in care of the family.

