Larry Thomas Williams

Sept. 22, 1951—Aug. 26, 2022

KENOSHA—Larry Williams, a lifelong Kenosha resident, passed away on August 26, 2022 at the age of 70 after a short illness.

Larry was a no-nonsense kind of a guy who loved spending time outdoors, especially during the cold Wisconsin winters. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends in Wisconsin and Mexico.

On game days you’d likely find him spending the day watching the Packer games at the Sunnyside Club or Grandview Bar. He also had a passion for preparing and eating spicy foods and often found pleasure in watching others sweat when tasting his special peppers or homemade hot sauce.

Larry was born on September 22, 1951 in Kenosha to Meredith (Will) and Mary (Betty Decker) Williams. He graduated from Tremper High School and attended Gateway Technical Institute.

After serving in the U.S. Army, he spent most of his work career as a sheet metal worker. He was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Union Local 18.

He is survived by a large extended family, including his sisters and brothers: Linda (Mark) Jena of Racine, WI, Sue (Jim) Obertin of Chandler, AZ, Mike (Claudia) Williams of Clinton, MT, Jane (Del) Smith of Phoenix, AZ and Jim Williams of Philipsburg, MT. He also leaves behind his good friend and companion, Dawn Fellers.

Please direct any donations to Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie.

Rest in Peace Larry. We’re going to miss you.

