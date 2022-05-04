Laura C. Chiapetta

1929-2022
SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Laura Clara Chiapetta, 92 years old, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Those wishing to watch the service via livestream, please use the following link: https://www.facebook.com/ProkoFuneralHome/live_videos/ at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Those desiring may make contributions to the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144 or at www.shalomcenter.org in her memory.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
