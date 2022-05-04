 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laura C. Chiapetta

  • 0
Laura C. Chiapetta

1929-2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Laura Clara Chiapetta, 92 years old, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her home.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Those wishing to watch the service via livestream, please use the following link: https://www.facebook.com/ProkoFuneralHome/live_videos/ at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Those desiring may make contributions to the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144 or at www.shalomcenter.org in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Laura’s Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans say technology is helping mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert