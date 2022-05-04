Laura C. Chiapetta

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Those wishing to watch the service via livestream, please use the following link: https://www.facebook.com/ProkoFuneralHome/live_videos/ at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.