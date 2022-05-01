Laura C. Chiapetta

1929-2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Laura Clara Chiapetta, 92 years old, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her home.

She was born December 21, 1929, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Pasquale “Charles” and Maria “Mary” (Aversa) Gagliardi. She attended Jefferson Elementary School, Washington Junior High School and graduated from Kenosha High School. She attended and graduated from Kenosha College of Commerce in lieu of leaving Kenosha and accepting a scholarship to UW Milwaukee.

Her first job after graduation was Administrative Assistant to the Plant Director at the Marshall Field’s Lace Factory in Zion, IL. While there, Laura became reacquainted and fell in love with Robert “Bob” Chiapetta, also working at the Lace Factory. On September 8, 1951, she married Bob at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. They were blessed with five children and were happily married 69 years until the love of her life passed away in October 2020.

After marriage, Laura remained at home until she later re-entered the work force after her youngest child started school. She was Secretary to the Principal at Jefferson Elementary as well as at Jane Vernon School for over 20 years. In a Tribute to Laura upon her retirement from Jane Vernon, her co-workers admiringly described Laura as having a warm and welcoming smile and as always being professional and extremely dedicated as well as always patient and caring with coworkers and students. “She looks for the best in people, and she finds it”. At work and throughout life, Laura was all of this and more.

Laura was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and ever the caregiver. As a part of that loving care, Laura enjoyed cooking for family and friends utilizing fresh ingredients from their garden and specializing in recipes handed down for generations from her Italian heritage. As much as she loved cooking, even more, she loved having family and friends sitting around the dining room table engaged in lively conversation on a variety of topics while enjoying the great food pouring out of the kitchen. Another true joy for Laura was road trips with Bob to see family and friends including the 26 road trips they made throughout the years to Arizona and California. They remained Kenosha residents for most of their lives before relocating to Scottsdale, AZ four years ago.

Survivors include five children: Frank (Elaine) Charles, Nancy Kailas (David Fouts), Rue Chiapetta (Michael) Kulbacki, James (Michelle) Chiapetta, and Mary Beth (Joel) Nordquist; grandchildren: Justin, Gabriel, Taylor, Michael, Alexis, Jennifer, Allison, Julie, Sarah, Alex, Sam and Sophia; eight great-grandchildren and one more on the way in May. She is further survived by her sister Rachel (Robert) Haining; her sister-in-law Carolyn Gagliardi; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Laura was preceded in death by her three brothers, Jerry Gagliardi, Frank Gagliardi and Dr. John Gagliardi.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Those wishing to watch the service via livestream, please use the following link: https://www.facebook.com/ProkoFuneralHome/live_videos/ at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Those desiring may make contributions to the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144 or at www.shalomcenter.org in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Laura’s Online Memorial Book at: