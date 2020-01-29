Laura Misurelli

×
July 7, 1952—Nov. 26, 2019
Family, Friends & others whose lives Laura touched are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Grace Bible Chapel, located at 3917 59th St. Kenosha. Doors open 1:30 PM. Memorial service starts at 2 PM; with food & shared memories to follow. In lieu of flowers, give to your favorite charity.
