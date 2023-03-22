July 4, 1928—March 17, 2023

KENOSHA—Laura V. Irving, age 94, a resident of Kenosha, died Friday March 17, 2023 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie WI.

Born on July 4, 1928 in MI, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Florence (Beaudry) Boudreau.

On August 20, 1949 she married Robert Irving at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Kenosha. He would precede her in death in 2011.

She was a homemaker most of her life but had also been employed at the Simmons Co. and at St. Catherine’s Hospital.

She had been a longtime member of St. Thomas Catholic Church until its closing, and then joined St. Therese.

She loved gardening and bird watching in her yard. She also fed the neighborhood wild animals. (Squirrels, chipmunks, birds etc.) She was a dog lover too. She enjoyed canning and doing jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed the family camping trips and her vacations to Venice, FL.

She is survived by two sons: Richard (Ruth) Irving, Raymond (Laura) Irving; two daughters: Victorine (Noel) Fanta, Renee (Frazier) Streich; eleven grandchildren: Jeremy, Ryan, Eric, Nicholas, Laura,

Barry, Stephanie, Karen, Megan, Riley, Frazier, Jr.; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, Joseph, one grandson, Robert Streich, one great-grandson, Jeremy, Jr., Ollia, and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020-91st Street, Kenosha WI. Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to either Hospice Alliance or to St. Therese would be appreciated.

