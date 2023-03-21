KENOSHA—Laura V. Irving, age 94, a resident of Kenosha, died Friday March 17, 2023 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020-91st Street, Kenosha WI. Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church form 9:00 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials to either Hospice Alliance or to St. Therese would be appreciated.
A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director, and Owner
(262)653-0667