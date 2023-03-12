Laurine P. Howe

May 16, 1954 - March 7, 2023

KENOSHA - Laurine P. Howe, "Laurie", 68, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2023 at home with her loving husband by her side. She was born on May 16, 1954 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Edmund and Loretta Palka (Guzolek).

On September 11, 1976 she married John T. Howe in Libertyville, IL at Saint Joseph Parish, and they shared 46 amazing years together.

Laurie worked for Amoco Oil from 1976 to 1982, and for a short time at Saint Vincent DePaul Food Bank. She received her degree in Horticulture and found the most happiness when she was with her plants and flowers in the garden. Her home and yard are filled with beautiful plants and flowers. She did volunteer work at the Light House gardens, church gardens and the Kenosha History Center. Laurie also loved sewing, reading, baking holiday cookies and bowling.

Laurie is preceded in death by her parents, Edmund J. Palka and Loretta G. Palka (nee Guzolek), and her brother, Edmund Palka. Jr.

She is survived by her husband, John T. Howe; and her sister, Christine Gibson of Chandler IN; and many close friends. Laurie will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to have meet and know her.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church, 714 49th Street, at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

A special thank you to Hospice Alliance, Froedtert Cancer Clinic South, and the many friends that reached out offering their support, thoughts, and prayers.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667