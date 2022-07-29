1924 – 2022
PLEASANT PRAIRIE—LaVerne Emilie Schmidt, 97 years old, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.
Services for LaVerne will be held graveside at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s hospital in her memory. Please see the Proko Funeral Home website for LaVerne’s full obituary.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
