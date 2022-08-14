June 23, 1938—Aug. 10, 2022

KENOSHA—Lawrence Bruch, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence in Kenosha.

Born on June 23, 1938 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Henry and Lucille (Herrmann) Bruch.

On March 9, 1957, he was united in marriage to Diane Campbell. Sadly, their union was shorter than anticipated when Diane passed away in 1969.

From 1956 -1958, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Following his time in the Army, Lawrence spent many years working in the Maintenance Department at American Motors.

He enjoyed mushroom and asparagus hunting, gardening and planting vegetables (especially growing tomatoes), planting flowers, and was a Cardinals and Packers fan. He loved family gatherings and was famous for his tacos.

He will be missed by his children, Russ Bruch, Theresa “Terry” (Randy) Lain, Cathy (Brian) Zakowski; his grandchildren, Traci Berg, Tyler Zakowski, and Jeff; his great-grandchild, Raymond Berg; his sister, Connie McCurdy; his many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services honoring Lawrence’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Ave., Kenosha. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

