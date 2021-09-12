Jan. 21, 1935 — Sept. 5, 2021
TWIN LAKES — Lawrence “Butch” J. Bruton Jr., age 86, of Twin Lakes, passed away on September 5, 2021. He was born in Chicago, IL on January 21, 1935. The son of the late Lawrence and Pauline (Vasnauskas) Bruton.
On May 3, 1958 in Chicago, IL he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Eckfeldt who preceded him in death on January 8, 1990. Larry joined the Chicago Fire Dept. in 1958 and served 29 years. He was honored with an honorable mention for bravery involving risking his life in 1963 to save two children in a house fire. After retiring in 1987 he joined the Twin Lakes Vol. Fire Department and Rescue Squad and recently received his 30 years of service award. He worked as a Fire Inspector for the Village of Twin Lakes. He retired from Morton Chemical Company as Utilities Foreman and Plant Fire Chief. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and never missed his children and grandchildren’s sporting events or special occasions. He also coached Little League years ago. He spent his free time golfing, bowling and doing woodworking.
Survived by his children: Judith (Brian) Robers, Eileen (David) Hanson, Larry (Kris) Bruton, Terry (Kathy) Bruton, Linda (Scott) Wingreen, Donna (Colson) Leach, and Jim (Tonya) Bruton; special friend Darlene Peterson; brother to: Ann M. Howell, Noreen Kann, Pauline Bruton, James (Patricia) Bruton, the late Michael Bruton and the late Patrick Bruton; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Visitation also Saturday 10:00 AM until time of service. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.