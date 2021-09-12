Lawrence "Butch" J. Bruton Jr.

On May 3, 1958 in Chicago, IL he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Eckfeldt who preceded him in death on January 8, 1990. Larry joined the Chicago Fire Dept. in 1958 and served 29 years. He was honored with an honorable mention for bravery involving risking his life in 1963 to save two children in a house fire. After retiring in 1987 he joined the Twin Lakes Vol. Fire Department and Rescue Squad and recently received his 30 years of service award. He worked as a Fire Inspector for the Village of Twin Lakes. He retired from Morton Chemical Company as Utilities Foreman and Plant Fire Chief. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.