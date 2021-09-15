1946 — 2021

Lawrence F. Green, 74, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Froedtert South – Kenosha. “I guess I made the paper!”

Born in Kenosha, on November 4, 1946, he was the son of the late Charles and Bernadette (Anderson) Bonofiglio. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

On January 6, 1964, Larry enlisted in the US Marine Corp. and was honorably discharged on November 25, 1970. He was proud to be a veteran and was a member and Commander of VFW Post 1865 and served as the Grand Commander of the Military Order of the Cootie.

On January 9, 1975, he married Sharon Albright in Chicago.

Larry owned and operated his own business, Larry’s Lock and Key for many years. He was an avid vegetable gardener, enjoyed cooking, and was a passionate photographer.

Surviving Lawrence is his wife, Sharon; his children, Dawn (Christopher) Ball, Charles (Courtney) Green, and Lawrence (Kim) Green, II; three grandsons, Tyler Green, Lawrence (McKenna) Green, III, and Justin Green; and a great-granddaughter, Ada Green.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Nugget.