April 6, 1939—June 21, 2022

Lawrence George Otter, age 83, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 6, 1939, he was the son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth (VanDommelen) Otter.

On December 3, 1966, Lawrence was united in marriage to Alice Goetzinger. Their union was blessed with 55 years of marriage and four beautiful children.

Lawrence was employed as a Tool and Die Maker for Ladish Tri-Clover until his retirement in 2001.

From 1963 until 1965, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Lawrence was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and was a member and former President of Kenosha Wheelmen. He also enjoyed attending the Tri-Clover Stink Club.

He was an avid cycling enthusiast. Lawrence raced locally around the United States including British Guiana. He also rode on the U.S. Army Cycling Team. Some of Lawrence’s favorite hobbies included spending time at the Great Lakes Dragaway as a participant and spectator as well as watching the Indy 500. He loved spending time boating and waterskiing and was a proud owner of a 1950 Mercury “Mercillac”. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching any show on TV that included auto restoration.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Alice Otter; his children, Kim (Donny) Mason, Larry (Laura) Otter, Scott (Cindy) Otter, Kristie (Brian) Carpenter and man’s best friend, Buddy; his grandchildren, Crystal Monroe, Jessica Mason, Samantha Mason, Corey Otter, Abigail Otter, Bailee Carpenter, Sydney Carpenter, Sadie Carpenter and Zac Carpenter; his great-grandchildren, Wyatt Hitchcock and Jackson Monroe.

In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Otter and his sister, Judi Otter.

Funeral services honoring Lawrence’s life will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave. Entombment with full military honors will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Lawrence will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101