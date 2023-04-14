Oct. 1, 1935—April 8, 2023

HAYWARD—Lawrence K. Rusk, age 87, of Hayward, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Lawrence Keith Rusk was born October 1, 1935, in Viola, WI the son of Seymour and Ruth (Powell) Rusk. He graduated from high school in De Soto, WI in 1954 and then continued his education at the University of Wisconsin in LaCrosse.

He then joined the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed at Loring Air Force Base in Maine where he was a heavy-duty transmitter repairman.

After his honorable discharge, Lawrence returned to Wisconsin and moved to Kenosha where he began his work with American Motors on the production line. While in Kenosha, Lawrence met Peggy Gadwill. Lawrence and Peggy were joined in marriage on October 14, 1961, in Chicago, IL.

After ten years on the production line, Lawrence became a Production Supervisor. While working, he continued his education at Gateway Technical Institute where he received an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science. Lawrence’s career with American Motors developed into him being promoted to Apprenticeship Coordinator, Coordinator of Claims, and finally, Supervisor of Technical Training.

In 1989, Lawrence took a position with Abbott Laboratories in their Human Resources Department where he developed and managed Apprenticeship and Educational programs. Lawrence retired in 1995 and moved to Hayward, WI.

Throughout his life he was an active volunteer with United Way and Special Olympics in Kenosha, WI and Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army and the Food Shelf in Hayward, WI. He was also a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Hayward.

Lawrence loved his family and friends dearly and greatly enjoyed watching all of his grandchildren compete in sports. He was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy; son, Jeffrey Rusk of Minneapolis, MN; three grandchildren: Tate Rusk of Nisswa, MN, Jed (Rachel) Rusk of Brainerd, MN, Kennedy Rusk of New Richmond, WI; brother, Donnie Rusk; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters: Bonnie, Dorothy, Elaine and Louise; and two brothers: John and Jerry.

A memorial service celebrating Lawrence’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Hayward Funeral Home. Prior to the service there will be a time of gathering from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. An interment will be at a later date in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Hayward Regional Hospice or the Hayward Food Shelf.

Online condolences may be left for Lawrence’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.