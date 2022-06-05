Feb. 22, 1932—May 27, 2022

KENOSHA—Lawrence “Larry” Alexander Lanctot Jr., of Kenosha, was called home by our Lord and Savior on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie – St. Catherine’s Hospital, with his family by his side. They will miss him forever.

Born in Kenosha, WI on February 22, 1932, he was the son of the late Lawrence Alexander Sr. and Ann (Polick) Lanctot. Larry attended local Kenosha Catholic Schools and Gateway Technical College.

He honorably served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.

On June 30, 1951 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Bernadette “Berny” Marie Schmitt.

He was employed as a supervisor for over 30 years with AMC/ Chrysler.

Larry was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He played a very special role in everyone’s life especially his grandchildren, Michael Henkes, Jonathan Henkes and Rachel Henkes and great-grandsons Timothy Henkes, Alexander Trevino and Nathaniel Henkes. Larry was so excited for the birth of a new great-granddaughter Ariel.

He is survived by his daughter, Terri Henkes; his three grandchildren, Michael C. (Daniel Torres), Jonathan P. (Aimee) and Rachel E. (Michael Falcon) Henkes; his three great-grandsons, Timothy, Alexander and Nathaniel. He is also survived by his niece, Debbie J. Plew-Deets who he loved like his own daughter, his sister, Sandra Parr as well as his sister-in-law and dear friend, Kathie Lanctot.

In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, Berny; his son, Timothy and several siblings.

A visitation for Lawrence will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring Lawrence’s life will be held at on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 39th Ave. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery.

