June 30, 1958—March 17, 2022

KENOSHA—Lawrence “Larry” Helton, Jr., age 63, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born on June 30, 1958 in Kenosha, he was the son of Lawrence and Janet (McConathy) Helton, Sr. He grew up attending local schools.

Throughout the years, Larry was a truck driver, serving the needs of the community as an essential worker.

He was an avid coffee drinker and a dedicated worker. He spent most of his life living in Kenosha, but spent two years in Tupelo, MS with his children. He thoroughly enjoyed spending his free time with his grandsons as well. Larry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Janet “Jan”; his children, Lawrence “Larry” Helton, III, Kristina “Nina” Helton, Jonathan (April) Helton; his grandchildren, Brian Pace and William Pace; his siblings, Gerry Helton, Terry (Debbie) Helton.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Helton, Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Clyde (Jane) McConathy; his paternal grandparents, Jasper (Irene) Helton.

Funeral services honoring Lawrence’s life will be held at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Lawrence will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

