Lawrence O'Neil Bruce

Feb. 1, 1942 - Jan. 5, 2023

Lawrence O'Neil Bruce, age 80, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on February 1, 1942 in Freemont, IL to the late Cecil and Marie (Linstedt) Bruce. He graduated from Bradford High School. He was a graduate of Gateway Technical College with a degree in Industrial Marketing.

Lawrence proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Corporal.

Lawrence attended Pleasant Prairie Baptist Church.

On May 2, 1970 he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Kohlmeier. Their union was blessed with 52 years of marriage and four wonderful children.

Lawrence was employed as a machinist by Tri Clover and Alfa Laval until his retirement in 1999.

He belonged to the VFW, was a train collector, a sports enthusiast and loved to antique.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Mary Ann; his children, Wendy (Corey) Hanes, Jenny (Dan) Sprung, Stephanie (Ray) Faccio and Matthew (Angie Corradini) Bruce; his grand-children, Lucas Sprung, Senah Hanes, Ethan Hanes, and Dylan Gunderson; his siblings, Kenny Bruce, Jenny Bruce and Peggy Cupp.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services honoring Lawrence's life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Children's Wisconsin, www.childrenswi.org.

