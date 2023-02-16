March 27, 1956—Feb. 12, 2023

CUDAHY—Lawrence P. “Larry” Willkomm, passed away unexpectantly at the age of 66, in Cudahy, on February 12, 2023.

He was born to Louis and Joanne (nee Dring) Willkomm on March 27, 1956 in Kenosha, WI. He spent his early life in the Town of Salem, where he graduated from Westosha Central High School.

He started his career at Massey Ferguson where he gained some lifelong friends. Larry spent a great deal of his time as the Liturgical Environment Coordinator and Facility Manager for St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in Paris, WI. His most recent ministry was creating beauty for the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi during different liturgical seasons. He attended Mass with the Sisters and found great joy in the variety of roles he took on at the convent. He also loved cooking and being a care giver and chauffer to the Sisters.

Larry was an excellent gardener and could make anything grow. Larry spent his time restoring life into anything that was old. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. He also enjoyed tracing genealogy and family research.

Larry is survived by his children: Spencer (Melanie) Tabbert, Celena Powers, Cory (Brittany) Tabbert and Savannah (Ryan) June; grandchildren: Jack, Eli, Elody, Benton and Addilyn; siblings: James (Neile) Willkomm, Mary Beth (Robert) Miller, Christopher (Debbie) Willkomm, Therese (Jarda Hutar) Willkomm, Karen (Michael) Stiles, Rita (Bill) Scherrer, Jane (Marc) Lesnick and Scott (Barbara Kelnhofer) Willkomm. Larry is also survived by his aunt, Sister Generose; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He is further survived by the mother of his children, Barbara Willkomm.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Randy Willkomm, sister-in-law, Joni Willkomm, and grandson, Cullen.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 20, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris Township. Private burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434