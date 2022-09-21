1929—2022

POWERS LAKE—Leah F. Falconer age 93 of Powers Lake, WI died September 10, 2022. She was born in Shilo, Arkansas on May 4, 1929. The daughter of the late Jarrett and Ella (Hipp) Hazlewood. On June 24, 1950, in Chicago, IL she was united in marriage to John C Falconer who preceded her in death. She worked for many years for Watlow Gordon in Richmond, IL.

Leah is survived by her two children: Patricia Falconer (Kenneth Clisso) and Cathy Falconer. Grandmother to Jarrett (Gwen) Bialek, Alexis Chimens, and MacKenley (Kylie) Clisso. Great-Grandmother to Madelynn Bialek. She is survived by her sister, Alice (Gene) Moody; and preceded in death by her brothers: Owen (Julia) Hazelwood and Emmitt (Wilma) Hazlewood, and sister, Avis (Barnum) Smith.

Leah was a loving and devoted wife, mother, Momo, and Granny who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed their beloved dogs, throughout her life along with camping, golfing, hiking and collecting antiques. During her life she was a lifetime member of the Big Foot Archery Club and a member of the VFW Ladies Aux of Bloomfield, WI.

Private family services will be held at the Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, please make donations/memorials to the charity of your choice. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI is assisting the family.