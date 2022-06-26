Lehman R. Bacus

Aug. 22, 1939 - June 19, 2022

BURLINGTON - Lehman R. Bacus, age 82, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at his residence in Burlington.

Born on August 22, 1939 in Newport, AR, he was the son of the late Ralph and Hazel (Sullins) Bacus. He grew up attending local schools. He studied at Gateway Technical College.

On July 4, 1959, he was united in marriage to Mabel Sue Palmer in Adrian, MI. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage and two wonderful children before her passing in 2020.

Lehman was a maintenance worker in the manufacturing industry for OMC Johnson Motors for 34 years.

He was a member of the Church of Christ, loved keeping his yard in top shape, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Diana (Tim) Leach and her children, Aaron (May) Bradshaw, Aimee (Benjamin) Barber, Adam (Shauna Murray) Bradshaw, his great-grandchildren, Lee, Emma, Avery, Myles and Grayson; his brother, Bob (Shirley) Bacus; his son, Jerry (Kelly) Bacus and his children, Melissa, Leslie and Molly Bacus.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Lehman was preceded in death by his brothers, Boyce and Leon Bacus.

Funeral services honoring Lehman's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Lehman will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Oak Park Place and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion given to Lehman.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101