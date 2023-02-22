1953—2023

KENOSHA—Leland “Tim” T. Fulmer Jr., age 69, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Leland was born on July 12, 1953, to the late Leland T. Sr. and Verdelle (Wieske) Fulmer. Leland was a lifelong resident of Kenosha, he attended local schools and graduated from Tremper High School. He continued his education and earned his Associate’s degree in Police Science from Gateway Technical College, his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Concordia University and graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1993. As a teenager, Leland worked as a Manager at Kentucky Fried Chicken, where his love of chicken started. In 1974, Leland began his career for the Kenosha Police Department, advancing to the rank of Captain, before retiring in 2008.

On June 12, 1976, Leland was united in marriage to Allison Poltrock at St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church and the Kenosha Police Professional Association. He enjoyed frying his famous chicken and mojos, hosting “Santa Nights” on Christmas Lane, golfing, hunting, the Green Bay Packers, cocktail hour around the pool, his grandsons and hanging Christmas lights.

Leland is survived by his loving wife, Allison; his children, Timothy (Michelle) Fulmer and Megan (Kenny) Fulmer; his grandsons, Ryan Fulmer and his “BFF” Benjamin (Benji) Nieves; his sisters, Nancy (James) Denio, Amy (John) Fulmer-Vogel and Jane Kautzer.

Along with his parents, Leland was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerold, Riley and Lee Richard Fulmer; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Dorothy Poltrock and brother-in-law, Kerry Poltrock.

Memorial services honoring Leland’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Inurnment will immediately follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice Alliance Inc., https://www.hospicealliance.org/ , 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101